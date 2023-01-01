Connected to the tools
you already use

Productivity

Rebrandly integration for Slack

Slack

Link your Rebrandly and Slack teams to create branded links directly within Slack

Rebrandly integration for Wufoo

Wufoo

Cloud-based form builder that makes it easy to create registration forms, application forms, surveys, contact forms, payment forms and more

Rebrandly integration for Gleam

Gleam

Gleam is a marketing platform that helps you run campaigns that help users engage and promote your business.

Rebrandly integration for Dropshare

Dropshare

Share files, screenshots and screen recording from your macOS menubar

Rebrandly integration for Shift

Shift

Shift is the desktop app for streamlining your accounts, apps, and workflows.

Rebrandly integration for Paperform

Paperform

Paperform is a digital Swiss Army Knife that helps small businesses and teams simplify work and get more done.

Rebrandly integration for Ubisend

Ubisend

AI platform for chatbots no-code automation

Rebrandly integration for BYBRAND

BYBRAND

Cloud-based email signature manager software that helps strengthen your brand image by using the employees' email signatures. Create short links quickly inside email signatures and track click performance.

Rebrandly integration for Rebrandly Dashboard App

Rebrandly Dashboard App

Access to the Rebrandly dashboard directly from your desktop

Rebrandly integration for URL Shortener App

URL Shortener App

Access to a simple, free and fast Link Shortener directly from your desktop

Explore the API

Can't find what you need?

Power your app with branded links using the Rebrandly API

Do more with our apps and extensions

Rebrandly gives you the freedom to share branded links directly from your favorite tools, apps and pages.

COMPANY
About usCase studiesOnline Marketing DublinJoin our teamAmbassador programPress kit
PRODUCT
Why Rebrandly?Use cases
Demo (video)
Alternatives to RebrandlyVideo tutorialsWhat's newService status
REBRANDLY FOR
Enterprise solutionsBulk SMS linksAgenciesTelecom companiesDot brand domainsDevelopers
RESOURCES
Register domain namesBranded links blogKnowledge base (FAQ)Browser extensionLinkGalleryApps and IntegrationsAPI - Developers hubImport your linksRebrandly eBook
CONTACT US
Contact salesContact supportReport abuse+1 (415) 702-2047
SOCIAL
Apple StoreGoogle Play Storesoc2
LEARN BRANDED LINK MANAGEMENT WITH REBRANDLY
What is a branded linkUTM builderLink retargetingLink shortener
Link trackingFree URL shortenerGoogle URL shortenerTinyURL alternative
Youtube URL shortenerCustom short urlsVanity URLMarketing tools
Best URL shortenersSMS linksTwitter bio linkLink management
Instagram bio URLCreate QR codesBitly alternativeMarketing blogs
URL shortenerGoo.glBitly enterprise alternativeMigrate short URLs
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyAnti Spam Policy