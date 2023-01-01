• Fast RedirectsRoute users from the branded links to the destination URLs
• Editable destination URLsUpdate the destination URL of branded links at any time
• Custom URL slugsCustomize the word that comes after the slash with a relevant keyword of your choosing Parameter forwarding- change to Automatically forward parameters to the destination URL by appending them to your branded links
• Link searchFind specific branded links using the dashboard search tool
• QR codesGenerate and download vectorial QR codes from your branded links
• Link tagsTag your links and organize them in your Rebrandly dashboards
• Branded link exportExport all your branded links in a CSV file
• Link expirationDecide when a link will be automatically deleted by the system
• UTM presetsSave preset templates for UTMs and save time when creating branded links
• Bulk link creation/editCreate, import or edit branded links in bulk
• High volume linksAccess dedicated API endpoints to create high quantities of links at very fast speeds. Set links to auto-expire and benefit from a specific pricing model
• 301 SEO redirectCreate branded links that are optimized for search engines
• Parameter forwardingAutomatically forward parameters to the destination URL by appending them to branded links no additional cost
• Open graph controlControl how to present content on social media when someone shares your branded links Single-sign-on change to Single sign on (No dashes) change tooltip to Speed up the sign on and login of multiple users- ideal for large organizations
• Link retargetingFire retargeting pixels/scripts directly from branded links and add users to retargeting lists. Works with Facebook, AdWords, Twitter, AdRoll, Criteo and more
• Mobile deep linkingRedirect users to a specific location in a mobile app
• Traffic routingRoute users to specific destination URLs based on their data and behavior like language, location, click patterns and more
• Links with emojisExpress emotions by adding emojis to your links
• Link analyticsVisualize popular click metrics from audiences like top countries, languages, devices, frequent times and more
• UTM builderAdd UTM parameters to destination URLs to get branded link metrics in Google Analytics
• GDPR privacyAs a data processor, Rebrandly is fully compliant with GDPR regulations
• Private/public reportsDecide whether or not click stats are visible to the public for each link or a group of links
• Aggregated reportsVisualize popular click metrics from your audience grouped by tags, domains, workspaces or teammates
• Custom report builderCustomize, schedule and send tailored reports based on all of the click data from your audience
• Your logo in reportsAdd your company logo to the reports you share
• Server to server clickstreamReceive click data in a real-time stream directly from our servers to yours Editable destination URLs- change to URL (not plural) and tooltip Update the destination URL of your branded links at any time
• Multiple domain namesSet up, manage and use a variety of relevant branded domain names for your branded links
• Https (SSL)Encrypt the traffic from the https branded links with an SSL certificate provided by Rebrandly at no additional cost
• Main domain redirectUse custom URLs to serve as a default page for users attempting to visit your branded domain
• 404 redirect managementUse custom URLs to serve as default pages for users visiting links that are misspelled or no longer exist
• Custom SSLApply your own SSL certificates based on specific security requirements
• Teammates (extra seats)Connect additional users to create and share branded links as a team
• WorkspacesSet up folders where members of the same team can view and manage sets of branded links
• Multiple access levelsSet specific access levels for each teammate in the workspace
• Two-factor authentication (2FA)Ensure stronger security standards by requiring two-step verification
• Single sign-on (SSO)Speed up the sign on and login of multiple users; ideal for large organizations
• Activity audit logsEnsure that the most important activities by anyone accessing the platform, like login, link creation, edit and deletion are logged and available to review
• Knowledge baseAccess all product FAQs, use cases, and updates
• Video tutorialsAccess handy video tutorials to learn about specific features
• Email supportGet answers to any questions with help from our team around-the-clock via email
• Onboarding and link importGet assistance with initial setup and import existing links with help from our expert team
• Account managementGet advice from a dedicated account manager who will help you to maximise your return on investment
• Direct trainingGet specific training sessions tailored to your team and organization
• Dedicated engineer supportGet answers for technical questions, API implementation and integrations from one of our expert engineers
• Enterprise tool integrationOur engineers will work with your organization to integrate branded links with the tools you already rely on (CRM, business intelligence, apps and more)