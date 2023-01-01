Rebrandly is the most advanced platform available to create millions of links for your SMS at ultra-high speeds, combined with programable expiration and business intelligence reporting functionalities
Generate individual links to communicate transactional information to your customers, like tracking info, account details, invoices and more. Take advantage of high speed link creation, parameter forwarding and custom reports
Produce short URLs for SMS marketing at scale to send to your entire customer base. Track your campaign performance with sophisticated insights and program links to auto expire at the campaign’s close
Take advantage of integrations we’ve developed with market standard messaging tools or work with our engineers to deliver bulk SMS links within custom project scopes
We discovered Rebrandly when searching for a solution to hide ugly tracking codes from our audience. Since adopting it, we've found many great ways to use Rebrandly across teams to track our traffic-driving efforts on social. We've seen a marked difference in the interaction with our branded links vs. the long ones we used to share before, and now we have a quick way to report back on the strength of our content plan.
We use Rebrandly simply because it makes our links look both prettier and shorter. Our marketing, social and community support teams love how easy it is to hide tracking parameters from our customers while still measuring performance. Smart looking Rebrandly links have proven very useful for both our teams and conference attendees.
Rebrandly has been crucial in making our new product launch go smoothly. Not only is it exciting to make and share branded links so quickly, but the tracking is a an organizational dream. I was able to create customized links for different marketing channels and customer bases. Keeping those sorted and see which ones pull more weight has been a big part of our success. Rebrandly belongs in every marketer's toolbox
