We discovered Rebrandly when searching for a solution to hide ugly tracking codes from our audience. Since adopting it, we've found many great ways to use Rebrandly across teams to track our traffic-driving efforts on social. We've seen a marked difference in the interaction with our branded links vs. the long ones we used to share before, and now we have a quick way to report back on the strength of our content plan.

Social + Content Manager- Polaroid Originals