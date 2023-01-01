image

Transactional messages

Generate individual links to communicate transactional information to your customers, like tracking info, account details, invoices and more. Take advantage of high speed link creation, parameter forwarding and custom reports

Marketing messages

Produce short URLs for SMS marketing at scale to send to your entire customer base. Track your campaign performance with sophisticated insights and program links to auto expire at the campaign’s close

Complex projects

Take advantage of integrations we’ve developed with market standard messaging tools or work with our engineers to deliver bulk SMS links within custom project scopes

We discovered Rebrandly when searching for a solution to hide ugly tracking codes from our audience. Since adopting it, we've found many great ways to use Rebrandly across teams to track our traffic-driving efforts on social. We've seen a marked difference in the interaction with our branded links vs. the long ones we used to share before, and now we have a quick way to report back on the strength of our content plan.

Social + Content Manager- Polaroid Originals
We use Rebrandly simply because it makes our links look both prettier and shorter. Our marketing, social and community support teams love how easy it is to hide tracking parameters from our customers while still measuring performance. Smart looking Rebrandly links have proven very useful for both our teams and conference attendees.

Marketing Manager, Web Summit
Rebrandly has been crucial in making our new product launch go smoothly. Not only is it exciting to make and share branded links so quickly, but the tracking is a an organizational dream. I was able to create customized links for different marketing channels and customer bases. Keeping those sorted and see which ones pull more weight has been a big part of our success. Rebrandly belongs in every marketer's toolbox

Director of Marketing- Spyfu

2 billion

Clicks tracked each month

1 billion

Branded links created and counting

1.3 million

Happy customers

90,000

Developers using our APIs

