RadiateCapital Limited (trading as “Rebrandly”) respects the privacy of your information. This Privacy Policy is designed to assist you in understanding how we collect, use, and safeguard your information. This Privacy Policy applies to individuals who access this website and our mobile application(s) (the “Site”) and any of our services we provide, including our link management platform (collectively, the “Services”).
Rebrandly is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy together with our Term and Conditions and Cookie Policy and the documents referred to therein sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you or that you provide to us will be processed by us.
From time to time, we may change this Privacy Policy. If we do, we will post an amended version on this webpage. If we make material changes to our Privacy Policy, we may also notify you by other means, such as sending an email or posting a notice on our home page. If required by applicable data protection laws, we will obtain your consent to any material changes. Please review this Privacy Policy periodically.
Rebrandly is a private company limited by shares and registered in Ireland (Company Number 567282) having its registered office address at 90 Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6, D06 F3P4, Dublin, Ireland. Rebrandly is the data controller of personal data collected from residents of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom.
We collect personal data from you through your use of the Site and Services. Personal data is information that is linked or reasonably linkable to an identified or identifiable individual. We collect the following types of personal data.
We collect the following types of personal data that you voluntarily provide to us in using our Site and Services:
We automatically collect certain personal data through your use of our Site and our use of cookies and other tracking technologies, such as the following:
To learn more about how we use cookies and to manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy.
In some cases, we may receive personal data about you from other sources. This includes government entities, advertising networks, data brokers, operating systems and platforms, mailing list providers, social networks and advertising and marketing partners.
We use the personal data we collect to provide the Services to you, to improve our Site and Services, and to protect our legal rights. In addition, we may use the personal data we collect to:
We may share the personal data that we collect if you consent to us doing so as well as in the following circumstances:
We operate internationally and we may transfer information for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy to our trusted partners and service providers who maintain their servers outside of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), including the United States. The United States may have privacy and data protection laws that differ from, and are potentially less protective than, the laws of your country. Your personal data can be subject to access requests from governments, courts, or law enforcement in the United States according to the laws of the United States.
For any transfers of personal data from the EEA, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom that we make to other entities as described in this Privacy Policy, we use appropriate safeguards to ensure for the lawful processing and transfer of the personal data, including, when appropriate, the use of standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission. To obtain a copy of the safeguards, contact us at www.rebrandly.support/contact.
We have put in place appropriate security measures to protect the personal data we collect from loss, misuse, destruction, or unauthorized access or disclosure. However, no security measure or modality of data transmission over the Internet is 100% secure. Although we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee absolute security.
Some internet browsers incorporate a “Do Not Track” feature that signals to websites you visit that you do not want to have your online activity tracked. Given that there is not a uniform way that browsers communicate the “Do Not Track” signal, the Site does not currently interpret, respond to, or alter its practices when it receives “Do Not Track” signals.
The Site and Services are not intended for children under 16 years of age. We do not knowingly collect, use, or disclose personal data from children 16.
If you are in a country in the European Economic Area (“EEA”) or in the United Kingdom, you are entitled to the following explanation of the legal bases we rely on to process your personal data and a description of your privacy rights.
The legal basis for collecting and using the personal data described above will depend on the personal data concerned and the specific context in which we collect it.
We may process your personal data based on your consent such as when you create an account or when you ask us to send certain kinds of marketing communications. You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time without affecting the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before its withdrawal.
We may process your personal data if doing so is necessary for our legitimate interests and your rights as an individual do not override those legitimate interests. For example, when we process your personal data to carry out fraud prevention activities and activities to increase network and information security, to market directly to you, to expand our business activities, and to improve our services and the content and functionality of our Site.
We may process your personal data to administer and fulfill contractual obligations to you.
We may process your personal data to comply with legal obligations to which we are subject. This may include any requirement to produce audited accounts and to comply with legal process.
If you bring a claim against us or we bring a claim against you, we may process your personal data in relation to that claim.
If you have any questions about or need further information concerning the legal basis on which we collect and use your Personal Data for any specific processing activity, please contact us using the "QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS" section below.
You have the right to obtain from us confirmation as to whether or not we are processing personal data about you and, if so, the right to be provided with the information contained in this Privacy Policy. You also have the right to receive a copy of the personal data we hold about you. Any such request should be submitted to us in writing to www.rebrandly.support/contact. Registered users may also log onto their dashboard, click on their account settings, click on the “Request GDPR SAR Report” button and follow the instructions provided. We will need to verify your identity in such circumstances and may request more information or clarifications from you if needed to help us locate and provide you with the personal data requested.
You have the right to ask us to restrict from processing your personal data in any of the following circumstances:
You have the right to ask us to rectify any inaccurate personal data about you and to have incomplete personal data completed.
You can ask us to delete your personal data if:
However, this right is not absolute. Even if you make a request for deletion, we may need to retain certain information to comply with a legal obligation or for administrative purposes, such as record keeping, maintenance of opt-out requirements, defending or making legal claims, or detecting fraudulent activities. We will retain information in accordance with the “HOW LONG WE KEEP YOUR PERSONAL DATA” section above.
If you do exercise a valid right to have your personal data deleted, please keep in mind that deletion by third parties to whom the information has been provided might not be immediate and that the deleted information may persist in backup copies for a reasonable period (but will not be available to others).
You have the right to object to our use of your personal data where our reason for using it is based on our legitimate interests or your consent (rather than when the reason for using it is to perform an obligation due to you under a contract with us).
You have the right to request from us a copy of your personal data in a structured, commonly used machine-readable format and, where technically feasible, to request that we transmit your personal data in this format to another controller. This applies to personal data we are processing based on your consent or required for the performance of a contract between us.
To exercise any of these rights, please contact us as described in the “QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS” section below
If you have any concerns or complaints regarding our processing of your Personal Data, please contact us as described in the “QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS” section below and we will do our best to answer any question and resolve any complaint to your satisfaction.
If, for whatever reason, you feel we do not meet the standards you expect of us, you are also entitled to make a complaint to your local supervisory authority:
EU Data Protection Authorities (DPAs)
Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC)
Information Commissioner’s Office (United Kingdom)
We do not disclose personal data obtained through our Site or Services to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. Accordingly, we have no obligations under California Civil Code § 1798.83.
Nevada law allows Nevada residents to opt out of the sale of certain types of personal information. Subject to a number of exceptions, Nevada law defines “sale” to mean the exchange of certain types of personal information for monetary consideration to another person. We do not currently sell personal information as defined in the Nevada law. However, if you are a Nevada resident, you still may submit a verified request to opt out of sales and we will record your instructions and incorporate them in the future if our policy changes. Opt-out requests may be sent to www.rebrandly.support/contact.
Depending on your location (and reflecting applicable law), you may have been asked to indicate your preferences for receiving marketing communications from us, provide us with your consent regarding the receipt of such information from us, and indicate how you would like to receive it.
Wherever you are located, we will send you marketing communications based on any preferences you may have expressed. We only want to send you information in which you are interested. If you do not want to receive these communications or would like to understand more about other unsubscribe options, please contact us as set out in the “QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS” section below.
For email communications, you can opt out or manage your preferences by contacting us at www.rebrandly.support/contact. You may also opt out of receiving marketing emails at any time by selecting the unsubscribe option when you receive an email communication from us. If we call you with information you do not want to receive, you can advise us of this during the telephone call.
The Site and Services may contain links that will let you leave the Site and Services and access another website. Linked websites are not under our control. This Privacy Policy applies solely to personal data that is acquired on this Site and Services. We accept no responsibility or liability for these other websites. If you submit personal data to any of those websites, your personal data is governed by their privacy policy. We encourage you to carefully read their privacy policies.
If you have any questions or concerns relating to this Privacy Policy, please contact us at:
RadiateCapital Limited
90 Leinster Road - Rathmines - Dublin 6
D06 F3P4
Dublin Ireland
Email form: www.rebrandly.support/contact
Website: www.rebrandly.com
Effective Date of this Policy: April 6, 2023 - Version 4.0