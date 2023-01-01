Find a plan that's right for you
Pay monthly
Pay annually
1,500 Branded links/month
0
10,000+
free
Get started
Start your link management journey
25 branded links/months
1 custom domain name
Top Features
connect your own domain
Link analytics
UTM builder
QR codes
lite
$--/mo.
Kickstart your branded link strategy
250 branded links/months
1 custom domain name
Top Features
Custom Domain Included
Editable destination URL
Connect Subdomains
Click Analytics
essentials
$--/mo.
Boost your brand with core link management features
1,500 branded links/months
3 custom domain names
Top Features
Branded domains redirect
404 redirect
Link tags
24/7 support
professional
$--/mo.
Elevate your links with advanced management tools
3,500 branded links/months
5 custom domain names
Top Features
Aggregated reports
Bulk link import
Link expiration
enterprise
Custom
Scale your link strategy with enterprise-grade solutions
10,000+ branded links/months
10+ custom domain names
Top Features
Custom report builder
Broken link management
Unlimited link volume