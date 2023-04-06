Cookie Policy

Last updated April 6, 2023

RadiateCapital Limited (trading as “Rebrandly”) (“Rebrandly,” “us,” “we,” or “our”) uses cookies and other tracking technologies (collectively, “Cookies”) when you visit our websites and all related extensions, apps, domains, and subdomains (the “Site”). This Cookie Policy explains how we use Cookies and how you can manage them. Please review our Privacy Policy to learn more about our privacy practices.

This Cookie Policy covers the following topics:

1. Cookies and Online Tracking Technologies We Use

“Cookies” are small files of information that are stored by your web browser software on your computer hard drive, mobile or other devices (e.g., smartphones or tablets).

We may use the following types of Cookies:

Strictly Necessary Cookies

These Cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but some parts of the Sites will not then work. These Cookies do not store any personally identifiable information.

We use Google reCAPTCHA, a free service provided by Google, Inc., to protect our Site from spam and abuse. Google reCAPTCHA uses advanced risk analysis techniques to decipher humans and bots. Google reCAPTCHA works differently depending on what version is deployed. For example, you may be asked to check a box indicating that you are not a robot or Google reCAPTCHA may detect abusive traffic without user interaction. Google reCAPTCHA works by transmitting certain types of information to Google, such as the referrer URL, IP address, visitor behavior, operating system information, browser and length of the visit, cookies, and mouse movements. Your use of Google reCAPTCHA is subject to Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information as to Google reCAPTCHA and how it works is available here.

Performance Cookies

These Cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Sites. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Sites. If you do not allow these Cookies we will not know when you have visited our Sites and will not be able to monitor its performance.

We use Google Analytics, a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. Google Analytics uses Cookies or other tracking technologies to help us analyze how users interact with the Site and Services, compile reports on their activity, and provide other services related to their activity and usage. The technologies used by Google may collect information such as your IP address, time of visit, whether you are a returning visitor, and any referring website. The information generated by Google Analytics will be transmitted to and stored by Google and will be subject to Google’s privacy policies. To learn more about Google’s partner services and to learn how to opt-out of tracking of analytics by Google, click here.

We may use Cookies and similar technologies third-party vendors provide to collect information on user behavior (e.g., screens and pages visited, buttons and links clicked, limited information entered, and user taps, keystrokes, and mouse movements). This information enables us to monitor and improve the user experience.

Functional Cookies

These Cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalization. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of the Services may not function properly.

Targeting Cookies

These Cookies may be set through our Site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other websites. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

Social Media Cookies

These Cookies are set by a range of social media services that we have added to the Sites to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. They are capable of tracking your browser across other websites and building a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these Cookies, you may not be able to use or see these sharing tools.

The following is a list of the main first-party cookies that Rebrandly may use:

Cookie Description Expiration .AspNetCore.Antiforgery Ensures tdat credentials come from verified form session .AspNetCore.IdentityServer4 Login session session or 14 days when user asks persistence AWSELB Load balancing 20 minutes cartid Cart persistence 42 days connect-sid Domains search session 20 minutes IdentityServer4.session Login session session

The following is a list of third-party cookies that Rebrandly may allow on the Site:

Third-party entity Description AWS Load balancing stickiness ClickMeter Attribution, site tracking DoubleClick Tracking Facebook Retargeting Google Referral analysis, site tracking, scripts management Intercom Customer relationship management, support, platform tracking, onboarding Linkedin Retargeting Pendo Behavior Analytics Tools Pingdom Uptime monitoring Sharethis Retargeting Smartlook Website Heatmaps & Behavior Analytics Tools Twitter Retargeting Zendesk Support Zoominfo Attribution Salesloft Behavior Analytics Tools

Please note that our use of Cookies may change from time to time and this list is, therefore, subject to change.

2. How You Can Manage Cookies

Cookies can be blocked by changing your Internet browser settings to refuse all or some Cookies. If you choose to block all Cookies (including essential Cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.

You can find out more about Cookies and how to manage them by visiting www.AllAboutCookies.org

Platform Controls

You can opt out of Cookies set by specific entities by following the instructions found at these links:

Advertising Industry Resources

You can understand which entities have currently enabled Cookies for your browser or mobile device and how to opt-out of some of those Cookies by accessing the Network Advertising Initiative’s website or the Digital Advertising Alliance’s website. For more information on mobile specific opt-out choices, visit the Network Advertising Initiative’s Mobile Choices website.

3. How to Contact Us

To contact us for questions or concerns about our privacy policies or practices please contact us at https://rebrandly.support/contact or write to us at:

RadiateCapital Limited

90 Leinster Road - Rathmines - Dublin 6

D06 F3P4

Dublin Ireland

Effective Date of this Policy: April 6, 2023 - Version 3.3