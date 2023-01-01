We discovered Rebrandly when searching for a solution to hide ugly tracking codes from our audience. Since adopting it, we've found many great ways to use Rebrandly across teams to track our traffic-driving efforts on social. We've seen a marked difference in the interaction with our branded links vs. the long ones we used to share before, and now we have a quick way to report back on the strength of our content plan.
We use Rebrandly simply because it makes our links look both prettier and shorter. Our marketing, social and community support teams love how easy it is to hide tracking parameters from our customers while still measuring performance. Smart looking Rebrandly links have proven very useful for both our teams and conference attendees.
Rebrandly has been crucial in making our new product launch go smoothly. Not only is it exciting to make and share branded links so quickly, but the tracking is a an organizational dream. I was able to create customized links for different marketing channels and customer bases. Keeping those sorted and see which ones pull more weight has been a big part of our success. Rebrandly belongs in every marketer's toolbox
Clicks tracked each month
Branded links created and counting
Happy customers
Developers using our APIs
We are spread across 4 continents, speak 11 different languages and practice 6 different religions. Whether working together in one of our offices or flying solo and working remotely, we're bound together by our passion for delivering a truly great product.
We’re a tight knit team who share a passion for technology and a drive for rapid growth
Openness
Honesty
Creativity
Progression
Collaboration
Growth
Focus
Integrity
Partnership
Our main offices are in Dublin (Ireland), we’re members of some of the most well known tech workspaces around. But we don’t shy away from remote work - we’ve got team members in many corners of the globe. We want our team to be free to work anywhere they choose, whether office based or independent.
Are you a journalist or a blogger?Download press kit