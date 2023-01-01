Bookmarklet

The Rebrandly Bookmarklet is compatible with most browsers and operating systems. You can use it especially when browser extensions are not available, for example with Safari and Opera. Once you have the Bookmarklet button in your bookmarks bar, you just click it when you are in a page you want to share. It will open the Rebrandly pop-up and you will be ready to create a new Branded link in seconds. To activate the bookmarklet follow the instructions in section below.



Having problems using the Bookmarklet? Read this