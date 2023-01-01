Anti spam policy

We hate spam and spammers! At Rebrandly, we are very aware of the consequences of spam. Rebrandly won’t, at any cost, tolerate the use of our services to spam people. We want to maintain the highest quality for our branded links and for branded links provided to our customers through the use of the Rebrandly platform. Thus, they should not be redirected to spam/blocked, blacklisted, or malware URLs.

What is spam? In the context of electronic messaging, spam refers to unsolicited, bulk or indiscriminate messages, typically sent for a commercial purpose. Normally, spam mails contain advertisements or fraud marketing programs which may result in monetary fraud activities.

What is not allowed in Rebrandly? Rebrandly is a platform to monitor all your marketing campaigns; it is not a platform to spam other users with your marketing links. We keep a record of URLs served through Rebrandly, working to prevent serving spam links to users. While it’s not possible for us to catch every instance of spam, we attempt to eliminate all spam links detected or reported to us: You are not allowed to track URLs associated with blocked/reported domains or IPs.

You are not allowed to use branded links or pixels created in Rebrandly inside unwanted communications. If you are not sure about your links or if you think Rebrandly wrongly placed your links in the spam category, feel free to contact our support center and we are happy to assist you.

We don't support any SPAM in Rebrandly! If we find that you are spamming, we will take serious actions against your account. Yes, we do hate spammers and we don't want them in our community. Below are some of the possible actions we retain the right to take against spammers: We will block all the links associated with the spamming account

We will terminate the account without prior notice

We will not issue any refunds to your account We have a very efficient team and automatic robots that continuously investigate potential spam links. Before taking any action against your account or tracking links, we will make sure to get as much information as possible regarding the URLs to confirm/assess whether or not the links are spam. Once we reach a decision about spam links or accounts, that decision will be final and irrevocable.

