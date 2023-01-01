At Rebrandly, we are very aware of the consequences of spam. Rebrandly won’t, at any cost, tolerate the use of our services to spam people. We want to maintain the highest quality for our branded links and for branded links provided to our customers through the use of the Rebrandly platform. Thus, they should not be redirected to spam/blocked, blacklisted, or malware URLs.
Rebrandly is a platform to monitor all your marketing campaigns; it is not a platform to spam other users with your marketing links. We keep a record of URLs served through Rebrandly, working to prevent serving spam links to users. While it’s not possible for us to catch every instance of spam, we attempt to eliminate all spam links detected or reported to us:
If you are not sure about your links or if you think Rebrandly wrongly placed your links in the spam category, feel free to contact our support center and we are happy to assist you.
If we find that you are spamming, we will take serious actions against your account. Yes, we do hate spammers and we don't want them in our community. Below are some of the possible actions we retain the right to take against spammers:
We have a very efficient team and automatic robots that continuously investigate potential spam links. Before taking any action against your account or tracking links, we will make sure to get as much information as possible regarding the URLs to confirm/assess whether or not the links are spam. Once we reach a decision about spam links or accounts, that decision will be final and irrevocable.
If you find anyone using our service for any kind of spam activities or if you ever encounter a branded link that redirects to a spam site, please contact us immediately to report spam at abuse[at]rebrandly[dot]com. The moment we can confirm any reported links are spam we will work to remove them as fast as possible. When reporting spam, please make sure that you include information about the URL and why you think it's spam. We take all spam reports very seriously and will take serious action against it.