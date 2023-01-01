Connected to the tools you already use
URL shortener Chrome
Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Chrome
URL shortener Edge
Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Edge
URL shortener Firefox
Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Firefox
Bookmarklet
Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit
Windows App
Rebrandly's desktop application for Windows turns every URL you interact with into a branded link
macOS App
Rebrandly's desktop application for Mac turns every URL you interact with into a branded link
Android app
Share branded links on the go with the Rebrandly Android app
iOS app
Share branded links on the go with the Rebrandly iOS app
Migrate Links
Migrate your existing links to Rebrandly platform from any other service
Google Sheet Add-on
Import and create branded links in bulk batches with ease using Google Sheets
Link.Gallery
Create one bio link to use in all of your social channels
Rebrandly Social Share
Create social sharing links for your favorite social media platforms
MeetEdgar
Edgar is a scheduling tool that builds a library of every update shared
SocialPilot
A social media scheduling and marketing tool for digital professionals and marketing agencies
Viraltag
Manage multiple social networks, schedule posts, recycle evergreen content and collaborate with your team from one dashboard
Tweetbot
Compose and schedule tweets for multiple Twitter accounts with this Mac app
Zapier
Connect Rebrandly with a selection of 1,000+ apps to automate your tasks
Make
Connect Rebrandly to any other online service (including REST services) and automate simple or complex tasks
AWS S3
Stream-to-Storage solution to collect on your own Amazon Web Services S3 bucket all the click traffic produced over your branded links
Integrately
Connect Rebrandly with 525+ apps in just 1 click & automate your tasks in minutes
Zoho Flow
Effortlessy connect your favorite web apps and automate complex business workflows
Slack
Link your Rebrandly and Slack teams to create branded links directly within Slack
Wufoo
Cloud-based form builder that makes it easy to create registration forms, application forms, surveys, contact forms, payment forms and more
Dropshare
Share files, screenshots and screen recording from your macOS menubar
Name.com
Register a domain name with Name.com and connect it to Rebrandly
iWantMyName
Register a domain name with iwantmyname.com and connect it to Rebrandly
WordPress
Connect your domain name via the WordPress plugin and create branded links
Can't find what you need?
Power your app with branded links using the Rebrandly API
