Connected to the tools
you already use

Browser extensions

Rebrandly integration for URL shortener Chrome

URL shortener Chrome

Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Chrome

Rebrandly integration for URL shortener Edge

URL shortener Edge

Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Edge

Rebrandly integration for URL shortener Firefox

URL shortener Firefox

Create and share branded links directly from the pages you visit with Firefox

Rebrandly integration for Windows App

Windows App

Rebrandly's desktop application for Windows turns every URL you interact with into a branded link

Rebrandly integration for macOS App

macOS App

Rebrandly's desktop application for Mac turns every URL you interact with into a branded link

Rebrandly integration for Android app

Android app

Share branded links on the go with the Rebrandly Android app

Rebrandly integration for Zapier

Zapier

Connect Rebrandly with a selection of 1,000+ apps to automate your tasks

Rebrandly integration for Make

Make

Connect Rebrandly to any other online service (including REST services) and automate simple or complex tasks

Rebrandly integration for AWS S3

AWS S3

Stream-to-Storage solution to collect on your own Amazon Web Services S3 bucket all the click traffic produced over your branded links

Productivity

Rebrandly integration for Slack

Slack

Link your Rebrandly and Slack teams to create branded links directly within Slack

Rebrandly integration for Wufoo

Wufoo

Cloud-based form builder that makes it easy to create registration forms, application forms, surveys, contact forms, payment forms and more

Rebrandly integration for Dropshare

Dropshare

Share files, screenshots and screen recording from your macOS menubar

Domain names

Rebrandly integration for Name.com

Name.com

Register a domain name with Name.com and connect it to Rebrandly

Rebrandly integration for iWantMyName

iWantMyName

Register a domain name with iwantmyname.com and connect it to Rebrandly

Rebrandly integration for WordPress

WordPress

Connect your domain name via the WordPress plugin and create branded links

Explore the API

Can't find what you need?

Power your app with branded links using the Rebrandly API

Do more with our apps and extensions

Rebrandly gives you the freedom to share branded links directly from your favorite tools, apps and pages.

COMPANY
About usCase studiesOnline Marketing DublinJoin our teamAmbassador programPress kit
PRODUCT
Why Rebrandly?Use cases
Demo (video)
Alternatives to RebrandlyVideo tutorialsWhat's newService status
REBRANDLY FOR
Enterprise solutionsBulk SMS linksAgenciesTelecom companiesDot brand domainsDevelopers
RESOURCES
Register domain namesBranded links blogKnowledge base (FAQ)Browser extensionLinkGalleryApps and IntegrationsAPI - Developers hubImport your linksRebrandly eBook
CONTACT US
Contact salesContact supportReport abuse+1 (415) 702-2047
SOCIAL
Apple StoreGoogle Play Storesoc2
LEARN BRANDED LINK MANAGEMENT WITH REBRANDLY
What is a branded linkUTM builderLink retargetingLink shortener
Link trackingFree URL shortenerGoogle URL shortenerTinyURL alternative
Youtube URL shortenerCustom short urlsVanity URLMarketing tools
Best URL shortenersSMS linksTwitter bio linkLink management
Instagram bio URLCreate QR codesBitly alternativeMarketing blogs
URL shortenerGoo.glBitly enterprise alternativeMigrate short URLs
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyAnti Spam Policy