If you’re an avid user of Rebrandly and really understand the importance of having your brand on your links, just click the button below and fill out a quick form. If your application is successful, someone from our team will be in touch directly.
• A free Rebrandly PRO subscription (worth $897 per year)
• 25 coupons for free domain names to share with your contacts (worth $375)
• Possibility of being mentioned in our thought leadership content series
• Official ambassador status to include on your LinkedIn profile
• The chance to meet us at events and reunions (all expenses on us)
• Suggesting the best way to use branded links to your wider network
• Sending us any feedback, comments or ideas you might have about the Rebrandly platform
• Follow our social activity and content and let us know what you’d like to see more (or less!) of
Q: If successful, will my ambassador status be permanent?
A: Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever. We’ll occasionally reassess membership and you’ll never be contractually tied to the program- so you’re free to step down at any time.
Q: Is there any cost or compensation associated?
A: Joining is completely free - the only thing we ask is that you help us build out our network of brand advocates. No monetary compensation is associated with the status of Rebrandly ambassador.
Q: How do I activate my free PRO subscription?
A: If successful, our team will reach out to you directly with instructions on getting your domain coupons and LinkedIn profile set up. Once we’ve verified that everything’s good to go, we’ll activate your plan!