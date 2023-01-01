Zoho Flow

Zoho Flow helps you integrate Rebrandly with more than 300 cloud applications so you can automate processes that work around link management. Share branded links across various apps and stay informed on their performance, effortlessly.



Key Features



Visually intuitive builder: A builder that removes most of the complexity or limitations faced when building integrations. You can connect your apps by dragging and dropping them onto the builder to visualize the entire workflow in a structured manner.

Powerful logic elements: The platform includes logic functions that help you introduce decision branches and set waiting times between tasks. You can also insert custom functions in your workflows using Deluge—Zoho's easy to use scripting language.

Sharing and collaboration within organizations: Zoho Flow lets you collaborate with your team on building flows, so you can coordinate information across different departments in your organization.

Well-crafted business apps: You can connect Rebrandly to over 300 business applications using the Zoho Flow platform.