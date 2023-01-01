ReplyBuy

ReplyBuy is the easiest way to start a conversation and close a sale. Their solutions enable businesses to collect payments with a simple text and manage one-to-one personalized conversations at scale. When integrated with Rebrandly, you can easily add custom branded links to text messages and accurately track click-through-rates and other deep insights within campaigns.



Step 1: To use Rebrandly's integration on ReplyBuy, simply go to Campaigns --> New Campaign --> Add Keyword/Response, then type your naked link on your Auto Response message box. Rebrandly will automatically shorten your naked link with your preferred Rebrandly domain selected during the integration set up.



Step 2: On the same page, scroll down and click Next. On the Send Messages window click the Send buttons after filtering your desired segmented audience.



Step 3: Go to your Live Conversations page and manage all incoming two-way text conversations. You'll notice that the Auto Response was triggered containing your Rebrandly link. The recipient will then be able to click that link.



Step 4: Go to Reports --> Campaigns --> View Report. On the Campaign Report page you'll be able to see your Link Analytics from that campaign.



Step 5: Go to your Rebrandly dashboard and click the link associated with your ReplyBuy Campaign to uncover deeper insights. Want even more insights? Upgrade to a premium Rebrandly account.