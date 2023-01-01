Pabbly Connect

Pabbly Connect allows you to automate the manual task through fully automated workflows. You can simply start a newworkflow by picking a trigger and tweak it further by adding filters, actions, and field mappings.

Using PabblyConnect, Rebrandly users can be integrated with 500+ applications of marketing sales, eCommerce, CRM, payment, etc. And,create complex workflows with “If/Else” conditional triggers & filters. You can also define the conditional/comparisonfunctions as and when required.



How the integration works:

It takes less than 5 minutes toconfigure Pabbly Connect. Just 3 simple steps and you're good to go. No installation required!



Choose: Select and authorize the apps you want to sync with each other.

Sync: Set it and forget it, Pabbly Connect will take over from here. Enjoy your newfound free time! Startsyncing