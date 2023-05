Name.com

Is Name.com your favourite registrar? Do you already have domains registered with Name.com? You can now use your domain on Name.com and connect it to Rebrandly. We’ve made it easy to connect your main domain or even a subdomain, no technical skills required. In a blink of an eye you will be able to use your domain for your custom links, and have your brand on all the links you share. Click on the green button in the right side of this page to start the process.