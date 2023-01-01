Make
With Make you can connect Rebrandly to your favorite apps, services, or devices. And you will no longer need to repeat the same tasks again and again. You can also create a scenario that will watch for new data being created in a specified app that you use daily for your business, and it will automatically trigger actions in one or more other apps. This can be as simple as copying the data, or outright transforming the data to be actionable in its destination app.
Make's drag and drop interface provides an effective tool for setting up scenarios without having any programming skills. Make offers very powerful features, which you won't find anywhere else. This allows you to create very complex and deep integrations, which will make your work with Rebrandly more effective.
- Make a new or update an existing record in Google Sheets about a new click in Rebrandly. When a new click is received in Rebrandly, Make checks whether the record with the link already exists in the Google Sheets. If so, the value with the number of clicks is updated. If not, a new record with the link is made in the Sheets.
- Create a post in WordPress and Facebook and a Tweet in Twitter with a YouTube link shortened by Rebrandly. When a new video is added in a watched channel on YouTube, the URL of the new video is shortened by Rebrandly. New posts containing the shortened URL in WordPress and Facebook Pages are created and a tweet with the URL is tweeted.
- Create a post in WordPress and Facebook and a Tweet in Twitter with a Spotify link shortened by Rebrandly. When a new track is added in a watched playlist in Spotify, the URL of the new track is shortened by Rebrandly. New posts containing the shortened URL in WordPress and Facebook Pages are created and a tweet with the URL is tweeted.
- Make a prefilled Airtable link for a new record in HubSpot CRM and shorten it by Rebrandly. When a new record in HubSpot CRM is created, a new prefilled link to Airtable form is created and then shortened by Rebrandly. Then, the record in HubSpot CRM is updated with the new URL from Rebrandly. This scenario was created to cooperate with this and this scenario.
- Send a new Asana tag to Rebrandly. When a new tag is created in Asana, a new tag with the same name is created in Rebrandly.