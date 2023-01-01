Make

With Make you can connect Rebrandly to your favorite apps, services, or devices. And you will no longer need to repeat the same tasks again and again. You can also create a scenario that will watch for new data being created in a specified app that you use daily for your business, and it will automatically trigger actions in one or more other apps. This can be as simple as copying the data, or outright transforming the data to be actionable in its destination app.



Make's drag and drop interface provides an effective tool for setting up scenarios without having any programming skills. Make offers very powerful features, which you won't find anywhere else. This allows you to create very complex and deep integrations, which will make your work with Rebrandly more effective.