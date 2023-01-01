URL shortener Chrome

With our link shortener for Chrome you can easily create short URLs in seconds! Shorten URLs with just one click, directly from the pages you are visiting.

The Rebrandly Chrome extension is fully integrated with your Rebrandly account if you have one or can be used for free and without any registration.



Features of the Rebrandly URL Shortener:

Forever FREE (No sign-up or login required).

Shorten any link in one click.

Automatically copies shorten url to clipboard.

Generate QR codes for print and outdoors.

Manage UTM parameters.

Track custom short link clicks.

Customise short URLs with domain name (Branded links).

Customise custom short URLs with keywords.

Social media sharing buttons.

Visit Rebrandly.com for more details and more features about our URL shortener (link shortener) for Chrome!