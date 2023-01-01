Bulkly

Bulkly allows you to automatically recycle social media updates on Buffer. Users can import past Buffer updates, upload CSV files of social updates, or use RSS feeds to easily generate evergreen status updates that will be shared again and again, automatically. Features include: connection to current Buffer account, import old Buffer posts, create hundreds of updates by uploading CSV files, automatically attach images to status updates, shuffle posting order, drip scheduling, send stop and start dates and much more.