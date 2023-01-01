Blog2Social

Blog2Social is an all-in-one suite for social media scheduling and automation directly from your WordPress dashboard. Blog2Social provides you with a large variety of options to customize your posts by varying messages, post formats, and images in one time-saving workflow. Join 40,000+ happy users in 70 countries and discover the power of Blog2Social to boost your social media marketing:



- Schedule, share and automate your social media content across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, XING, GoogleMyBusiness and more from one dashboard

- Automatically share at the best posting time and generate the best format for each social network and community

- Promote your content across more than 16 popular social networks, profiles, pages, and groups

- Keep track of your scheduled content with a drag-and-drop social media calendar

- Trust in 600+ 5-star-ratings on WordPress

- Get the free version or test the premium version for additional features