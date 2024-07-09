Supplementary Conditions for Personal Use

1. Meaning of Personal Use

1.1 If you : a. are an individual; and b. are subscribing for our Services wholly or mainly for your personal use (not for use in connection with your trade, business, craft or profession) comply with all Applicable Laws with respect to your activities under this Agreement, then you qualify as a “Personal User”.

2. Application of Consumer Rights

2.1 Personal Users have certain additional and in some cases alternative rights to those set out in the Terms of Use. 2.2 If you are a Personal User, then in any conflict between the Terms of Use and these Supplementary Conditions for Personal Use, the latter will take precedence. 2.3 Nothing in the Terms of Use or these Supplementary Conditions for Personal Use is intended to limit the statutory rights of a consumer.

3. Chargeable Services