An API plan for high-volume link creation

Offer: Secure your digital identity - get a FREE .bio domain today!
Rebrandly Core enhances the deliverability of secure, short, branded links in SMS, email, WhatsApp, social media, and more.Get started for free
Promotional offers
Create multiple workspaces, invite teammates, and collaborate easily and securely with colleagues, clients, and partners - so you can do your best work.
Delivery tracking
Provide clear and concise tracking links to customers, including shipment details and estimated delivery dates.
Login verification codes
Strengthen account security and prevent unauthorized access by requiring verification codes during login attempts.
Password recovery
Send secure and convenient links for customers to reset their passwords.
SMS campaigns
Send targeted messages to subscribers about new products, discounts, or events.