An API plan for high-volume link creation

Gain control over your links with Rebrandly Core. The preferred solution for IT and Dev teams to scale secure, branded link creation. No frills, just links.

A powerful solution designed to get you up and running fast

Rebrandly Core enhances the deliverability of secure, short, branded links in SMS, email, WhatsApp, social media, and more.

The #1 choice for efficient and essential communications for your business

Promotional offers

Create multiple workspaces, invite teammates, and collaborate easily and securely with colleagues, clients, and partners - so you can do your best work.

Delivery tracking

Provide clear and concise tracking links to customers, including shipment details and estimated delivery dates.

Login verification codes

Strengthen account security and prevent unauthorized access by requiring verification codes during login attempts.

Password recovery

Send secure and convenient links for customers to reset their passwords.

SMS campaigns

Send targeted messages to subscribers about new products, discounts, or events.

Do more with Rebrandly

Scale link volume
Create up to 2 million links a month. With Core, you can create all the links you need for your business without worrying about hitting a limit or getting hit with unexpected costs.
Access link analytics
All the data you’ll need for actionable insights about the performance of your links. You can easily create custom reports and configure how you want your data to be extracted. Rebrandly Core allows you to pull information such as clicks, top-performing days, geographic performance, and much more.
Retain link history
Never lose track of the links you’ve created, ensuring seamless tracking and management. Your link history will be securely stored, ready for you when you need it.