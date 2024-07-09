Rebrandly Privacy Policy

INTRODUCTION

RadiateCapital Limited (trading as “Rebrandly”) respects the privacy of your information. This Privacy Policy is designed to assist you in understanding how we collect, use, and safeguard your information. This Privacy Policy applies to individuals who access this website and our mobile application(s) (the “Site”) and any of our services we provide, including our link management platform (collectively, the “Services”). Rebrandly is committed to protecting and respecting your privacy. This Privacy Policy together with our Term and Conditions ,Data Processing Addendum, and Cookie Policy and the documents referred to therein sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you or that you provide to us will be processed by us. Any capitalized terms used, but not defined, in this Privacy Policy have the meanings provided in the Terms of Use or Data Processing Addendum as relevant. From time to time, we may change this Privacy Policy. If we do, we will post an amended version on this webpage. If we make material changes to our Privacy Policy, we may also notify you by other means, such as sending an email or posting a notice on our home page. If required by applicable data protection laws, we will obtain your consent to any material changes. Please review this Privacy Policy periodically.

ABOUT US

Rebrandly is a private company limited by shares and registered in Ireland (Company Number 567282) having its registered office address at Block 3, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Road, Dublin 2, D02 A339, Ireland. Rebrandly is the data controller of personal data collected from residents of the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom who are users of our services. This applies when you create a Rebrandly link (a "User"). In these circumstances we are acting as a controller of your data. When you click on a Rebrandly link created by a User, we are acting as a processor and the relevant User is acting as a Controller. The relevant User is responsible for their own compliance with applicable data protection legislation in these circumstances.

PERSONAL DATA WE COLLECT

We collect personal data from you through your use of the Site and Services. Personal data is information that is linked or reasonably linkable to an identified or identifiable individual. We collect the following types of personal data. We also collect data as a processor on behalf of our Users. This data is typically collected automatically whenever a Rebrandly link is clicked on or used. This data is often not considered personal data however in the interests of transparency we have included information on this data below.

PERSONAL DATA YOU PROVIDE TO US

We collect the following types of personal data that you voluntarily provide to us in using our Site and Services: Create an Account. To create an account, you will provide us with your name, company name, email address, and you will create a password for future login purposes

To create an account, you will provide us with your name, company name, email address, and you will create a password for future login purposes Contact Us or Book a Demo. To contact us or book a demo through the Site, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, company website, company size, and any other information you choose to provide.

To contact us or book a demo through the Site, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, company website, company size, and any other information you choose to provide. Download eBook. To download our eBook, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, company website, and company size.

To download our eBook, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, company website, and company size. Apply for a Job. To apply for a job with us, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, physical address, education information, and any other information you choose to provide in a cover letter or resume. We use BambooHR to process job applications. You can review BambooHR’s privacy policy here.

To apply for a job with us, you will provide us with your name, email address, phone number, physical address, education information, and any other information you choose to provide in a cover letter or resume. We use BambooHR to process job applications. You can review BambooHR’s privacy policy here. Ambassador Program. To apply to our Ambassador Program, you will provide us with your name, email address, a link to your LinkedIn profile, and any other information you choose to provide.

To apply to our Ambassador Program, you will provide us with your name, email address, a link to your LinkedIn profile, and any other information you choose to provide. Subscribe to Incident Updates. To subscribe to incident updates, you will provide us with your email address.

To subscribe to incident updates, you will provide us with your email address. Make Payments. To purchase our products or make a payment, you will provide us with your bank account information, billing address, email address, and VAT number.

PERSONAL DATA AS YOU NAVIGATE OUR SITE OR REBRANDLY LINKS

We automatically collect certain personal data through your use of our Site and our use of cookies and other tracking technologies, such as the following: Technical Data: technical information, including the Internet protocol (IP) address used to connect your computer to the Internet, your login information, authentication information, browser type and version, time zone setting, browser plug-in types and versions, operating system and platform, how often you use the Site and other performance data.

technical information, including the Internet protocol (IP) address used to connect your computer to the Internet, your login information, authentication information, browser type and version, time zone setting, browser plug-in types and versions, operating system and platform, how often you use the Site and other performance data. Usage Data: information about your visit, including the full Uniform Resource Locators (URL), clickstream to, through and from our Site (including date and time), products you viewed or searched for, page response times, length of visits to certain pages, and methods used to browse away from the page.

information about your visit, including the full Uniform Resource Locators (URL), clickstream to, through and from our Site (including date and time), products you viewed or searched for, page response times, length of visits to certain pages, and methods used to browse away from the page. Click Data: This Data includes information such as your Internet Protocol ("IP") address. We use this information on behalf of Users to assist them in understanding basic facts regarding the data subjects that are using their links, how they should interact with data subjects and in order to create better experiences/enhance business performance. Please note that Rebrandly receives the IP address of individuals that click on the links. At this point, the country of origin is extracted from the IP address. The IP address is immediately programmatically hashed. The described hashing process creates a unique identifier which is not identifiable as an IP address. The full IP address is not used or visible to Rebrandly or its Users. We do not collect other personal data and so the individual that clicks on the link is not identifiable. To learn more about how we use cookies and to manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy.

PERSONAL DATA WE COLLECT ABOUT YOU FROM OTHER SOURCES

In some cases, we may receive personal data about you from other sources. This includes government entities, advertising networks, data brokers, operating systems and platforms, mailing list providers, social networks and advertising and marketing partners.

HOW WE USE YOUR PERSONAL DATA

We use the personal data we collect to provide the Services to you, to improve our Site and Services, and to protect our legal rights. In addition, we may use the personal data we collect to: Process your account registration or process your order;

Respond to your queries and to provide you with the information you request from us in relation to our products or Services;

Manage payments, fees and charges and to collect and recover money owed to us;

Manage our relationship with you, including notifying you about changes to the Services or our Privacy Policy;

Provide you with information about Services we offer that are similar to those that you have enquired about;

Ensure that content is presented in the most effective manner for you and for your computer or device;

Administer and protect our business and our Site, and for internal operations, including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, research, statistical, and survey purposes;

Use and share data analytics to improve or optimize our Site, marketing, customer relationships and experiences;

Investigate, prevent, or take action regarding illegal activities, suspected fraud, situations involving potential threats to the physical safety of any person and to otherwise fulfill our legal obligations;

Defend our legal rights and the rights of others;

To provide anonymized and aggregated analytics data to our Users in our role as Processor; and

We may collect information from third-party services, such as Meta, Google, or Twitter, if you access third-party services, through the Sites to log in to Rebrandly.

Measure or understand the effectiveness of advertising we serve to you and others, and, where applicable, deliver relevant advertising to you.

HOW LONG WE KEEP YOUR PERSONAL DATA

We will only retain your personal data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, accounting, contractual or reporting requirements. This means that the period of time for which we store your personal data may depend on the type of data we hold. Where we act as a Processor the period of time for which we store any personal data may depend on the relevant Controller.

HOW WE SHARE YOUR PERSONAL DATA

We may share the personal data that we collect if you consent to us doing so as well as in the following circumstances: With any department or authorized person within our company or any member company within our group, which means any subsidiary or holding company within the meaning of sections 7 and 8 of the Companies Act 2014;

With business partners, suppliers and sub-contractors for the performance of any contract we enter into with them or you in relation to the Services;

With service providers who perform data services on our behalf or that assist us in the improvement and optimization of our Site;

To any other person or entity as part of any business or asset sale, equity transaction, merger, acquisition, or in preparation for any of these events;

If we are under a duty to disclose or share your personal data in order to comply with any law, legal obligation or court order, or in order to enforce rights under any law or other agreements; and

To protect our rights, property or safety, our customers, or others. In respect of click data, we may share the aggregated and anonymized click data we collect as described in this Policy with our Users including such click data that is not considered personal data. This aggregated or anonymised data can include information regarding the time of day, country of origin, language, browser and device of the click.

INTERNATIONAL TRANSFERS

We operate internationally and we may transfer information for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy to our trusted partners and service providers who maintain their servers outside of the European Economic Area (“EEA”), including the United States. The United States may have privacy and data protection laws that differ from, and are potentially less protective than, the laws of your country. Your personal data can be subject to access requests from governments, courts, or law enforcement in the United States according to the laws of the United States. For any transfers of personal data from the EEA, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom that we make to other entities as described in this Privacy Policy, we use appropriate safeguards to ensure for the lawful processing and transfer of the personal data, including, when appropriate, the use of standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission. To obtain a copy of the safeguards, contact us at www.rebrandly.support/contact.

SECURITY MEASURES

We have put in place appropriate security measures to protect the personal data we collect from loss, misuse, destruction, or unauthorized access or disclosure. However, no security measure or modality of data transmission over the Internet is 100% secure. Although we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your personal data, we cannot guarantee absolute security.

“DO NOT TRACK” SIGNALS

Some internet browsers incorporate a “Do Not Track” feature that signals to websites you visit that you do not want to have your online activity tracked. Given that there is not a uniform way that browsers communicate the “Do Not Track” signal, the Site does not currently interpret, respond to, or alter its practices when it receives “Do Not Track” signals.

CHILDREN’S PRIVACY

The Site and Services are not intended for children under 16 years of age. We do not knowingly collect, use, or disclose personal data from children 16.

YOUR PERSONAL DATA AND YOUR RIGHTS – EUROPE AND THE UNITED KINGDOM ONLY

If you are in a country in the European Economic Area (“EEA”) or in the United Kingdom, you are entitled to the following explanation of the legal bases we rely on to process your personal data and a description of your privacy rights.

Legal Bases for Processing Your Personal Data

The legal basis for collecting and using the personal data described above will depend on the personal data concerned and the specific context in which we collect it. Consent We may process your personal data based on your consent such as when you create an account or when you ask us to send certain kinds of marketing communications. You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time without affecting the lawfulness of the processing based on consent before its withdrawal. Our Legitimate Interests We may process your personal data if doing so is necessary for our legitimate interests and your rights as an individual do not override those legitimate interests, where we do this we carry out a legitimate interest assessment. For example, when we process your personal data to carry out fraud prevention activities and activities to increase network and information security, to market directly to you, to expand our business activities, and to improve our services and the content and functionality of our Site. To Perform a Contract We may process your personal data to administer and fulfill contractual obligations to you or our Users. To Enable Us to Comply with a Legal Obligation We may process your personal data to comply with legal obligations to which we are subject. This may include any requirement to produce audited accounts and to comply with legal process. Necessary for the Exercise or Defense of Legal Claims If you bring a claim against us or we bring a claim against you, we may process your personal data in relation to that claim. If you have any questions about or need further information concerning the legal basis on which we collect and use your Personal Data for any specific processing activity, please contact us using the “QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS” section below.

Your Rights

Access Your Personal Data You have the right to obtain from us confirmation as to whether or not we are processing personal data about you and, if so, the right to be provided with the information contained in this Privacy Policy. You also have the right to receive a copy of the personal data we hold about you. Any such request should be submitted to us in writing to www.rebrandly.support/contact. Registered users may also log onto their dashboard, click on their account settings, click on the “Request GDPR SAR Report” button and follow the instructions provided. We will need to verify your identity in such circumstances and may request more information or clarifications from you if needed to help us locate and provide you with the personal data requested. Restrict Our Use of Your Personal Data You have the right to ask us to restrict from processing your personal data in any of the following circumstances: You have contested the accuracy of the personal data we hold on record in relation to you or for a period of time to enable us to verify the accuracy of the personal data;

The processing of your personal data is unlawful and you request the restriction of use of the personal data instead of its erasure;

We no longer require your personal data for the purpose of processing but you require this data for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims; or

Where you have contested the processing pending the verification of our legitimate grounds. Rectify Your Personal Data You have the right to ask us to rectify any inaccurate personal data about you and to have incomplete personal data completed. Delete Your Personal Data You can ask us to delete your personal data if: It is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we collected it;

We have been using it with no valid legal basis;

We are obligated to erase it to comply with a legal obligation to which we are subject;

We need your consent to use the information and you withdraw consent; or

You object to us processing your personal data where our legal basis for doing so is our legitimate interests and there are no overriding legitimate grounds for the processing. However, this right is not absolute. Even if you make a request for deletion, we may need to retain certain information to comply with a legal obligation or for administrative purposes, such as record keeping, maintenance of opt-out requirements, defending or making legal claims, or detecting fraudulent activities. We will retain information in accordance with the “HOW LONG WE KEEP YOUR PERSONAL DATA” section above. If you do exercise a valid right to have your personal data deleted, please keep in mind that deletion by third parties to whom the information has been provided might not be immediate and that the deleted information may persist in backup copies for a reasonable period (but will not be available to others). Object to Our Use of Your Personal Data You have the right to object to our use of your personal data where our reason for using it is based on our legitimate interests or your consent (rather than when the reason for using it is to perform an obligation due to you under a contract with us). Transfer Your Personal Data to Another Service Provider You have the right to request from us a copy of your personal data in a structured, commonly used machine-readable format and, where technically feasible, to request that we transmit your personal data in this format to another controller. This applies to personal data we are processing based on your consent or required for the performance of a contract between us. To exercise any of these rights, please contact us as described in the “QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS” section below Make a Complaint If you have any concerns or complaints regarding our processing of your Personal Data, please contact us as described in the “QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS” section below and we will do our best to answer any question and resolve any complaint to your satisfaction. If, for whatever reason, you feel we do not meet the standards you expect of us, you are also entitled to make a complaint to your local supervisory authority: EU Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC) Information Commissioner’s Office (United Kingdom)

YOUR PERSONAL DATA AND YOUR RIGHTS – UNITED STATES ONLY

California Shine the Light Law

We do not disclose personal data obtained through our Site or Services to third parties for their direct marketing purposes. Accordingly, we have no obligations under California Civil Code § 1798.83.

Notice to Nevada Residents

Nevada law allows Nevada residents to opt out of the sale of certain types of personal information. Subject to a number of exceptions, Nevada law defines “sale” to mean the exchange of certain types of personal information for monetary consideration to another person. We do not currently sell personal information as defined in the Nevada law. However, if you are a Nevada resident, you still may submit a verified request to opt out of sales and we will record your instructions and incorporate them in the future if our policy changes. Opt-out requests may be sent to www.rebrandly.support/contact.

MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Depending on your location (and reflecting applicable law), you may have been asked to indicate your preferences for receiving marketing communications from us, provide us with your consent regarding the receipt of such information from us, and indicate how you would like to receive it. Wherever you are located, we will send you marketing communications based on any preferences you may have expressed. We only want to send you information in which you are interested. If you do not want to receive these communications or would like to understand more about other unsubscribe options, please contact us as set out in the “QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS” section below. For email communications, you can opt out or manage your preferences by contacting us at www.rebrandly.support/contact. You may also opt out of receiving marketing emails at any time by selecting the unsubscribe option when you receive an email communication from us. If we call you with information you do not want to receive, you can advise us of this during the telephone call.

DOMAIN SEARCH

You acknowledge that Rebrandly uses third party domain search providers in the Services (“Domain Search”). You shall not provide or submit personal data or other sensitive data into the Domain Search. Information that you provide or otherwise submit into the Domain Search (“Search Information”) may be provided to the relevant domain search provider and shall be processed in accordance with this Rebrandly Privacy Policy and/or the Privacy Policy of the relevant domain search provider. In relation to the NameStudio Domain Search, Verisign Inc (“Verisign”) shall process such Search Information in accordance with the privacy policy available at verisign.com/privacy (or such other location as designated by Verisign) including to (a) use, reproduce, and transmit such Search Information: (i) in connection with the Domain Search to generate results and reports, and (ii) validate, modify, enhance, diagnose problems with and/or improve any of Verisign’s products, services, and/or data; (b) use such Search Information to gather broad aggregated information (which is not linked to any personal data) to help Verisign understand end-user interest and market and improve the performance of their services to validate whether domain name registrations were made, including for the purpose of advertising anonymized, aggregate conversion rate data.

THIRD-PARTY MATERIALS

The Site and Services may contain links that will let you leave the Site and Services and access another website. Linked websites are not under our control. This Privacy Policy applies solely to personal data that is acquired on this Site and Services. We accept no responsibility or liability for these other websites. If you submit personal data to any of those websites, your personal data is governed by their privacy policy. We encourage you to carefully read their privacy policies.

QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS