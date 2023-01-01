image

Sales Development Representative

Dublin — Full time, long term contract

We’re expanding our sales team and looking for a Sales Development Representative to join our growing Dublin office. We see our sales development program as the perfect stepping stone to a long and successful career in sales. You’ll work closely with partners and leads to identify and qualify new opportunities for our sales team. The ideal candidate for the job is full of enthusiasm and has a genuine passion for sales. You should be looking for a long-term opportunity to progress into a sales executive type of role and be very commercially driven. There are huge opportunities available to grow in seniority and responsibility for the right person.

Responsibilities

  • Generate new leads for the sales organization to pursue
  • Process and qualify inbound leads
  • Run email campaigns to generate new sales prospects
  • Track communications with current and potential customers accurately through our CRM, with strong attention to detail
  • Work with the wider sales and marketing teams to design and execute outreach projects
  • Schedule discovery calls and demos on behalf of the sales team
  • Provide feedback to the marketing team about messaging, competition and other market dynamics uncovered by prospecting

Requirements

  • Third level qualification
  • Native English
  • Knowledge of some common software tools like Hubspot CRM, Trello, Slack, Intercom and G-Suite (or similar)
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to prioritize, multitask and perform in a dynamic work environment

Nice to Have

  • Understanding of common web technologies
  • Remote team experience
  • Startup experience
  • SaaS experience

Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.

