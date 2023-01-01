Dublin — Full time, long term contract
We’re expanding our sales team and looking for a Sales Development Representative to join our growing Dublin office. We see our sales development program as the perfect stepping stone to a long and successful career in sales. You’ll work closely with partners and leads to identify and qualify new opportunities for our sales team. The ideal candidate for the job is full of enthusiasm and has a genuine passion for sales. You should be looking for a long-term opportunity to progress into a sales executive type of role and be very commercially driven. There are huge opportunities available to grow in seniority and responsibility for the right person.
Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.