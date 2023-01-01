Remote — Full time, long term contract
We’re looking for a junior back-end engineer to join our growing team and improve our Rebrandly HTTP REST API and connected serverless infrastructure. We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate who is eager to learn and grow as a part of an enthusiastic team. We need a smart mind to join our technical brainstorming process and help to solve our make-or-buy logical puzzles as a team. You’ll get the chance to work with new technologies and learn from our senior engineers, progressing and growing your own skillset fast.
Check out our public endpoints here: https://developers.rebrandly.com.
Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.