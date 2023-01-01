image

All job offers

Junior BackEnd Engineer

Remote — Full time, long term contract

We’re looking for a junior back-end engineer to join our growing team and improve our Rebrandly HTTP REST API and connected serverless infrastructure. We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate who is eager to learn and grow as a part of an enthusiastic team. We need a smart mind to join our technical brainstorming process and help to solve our make-or-buy logical puzzles as a team. You’ll get the chance to work with new technologies and learn from our senior engineers, progressing and growing your own skillset fast.

Check out our public endpoints here: https://developers.rebrandly.com.  

Responsibilities

  • Develop endpoints to support existing event-driven architecture
  • Improve overall integration tests coverage
  • Stress-test connected technologies and experiment with new integrations
  • Modularize API sections to reach a pure microservices architecture
  • Design and develop maintenance tools to support migrations and data retention

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience
  • Familiarity with relational databases
  • Understanding of REST API and microservices architecture concepts
  • Familiarity with NodeJS
  • General scripting abilities, whatever scripting language (e.g. python/bash/etc)
  • GIT basic flows
  • Fast learner with strong attention to detail
  • Fluent English

Nice to Have

  • Remote team experience
  • Startup experience
  • SaaS experience

Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.

or email to jobs@rebrandly.com
COMPANY
About usCase studiesOnline Marketing DublinJoin our teamAmbassador programPress kit
PRODUCT
Why Rebrandly?Use cases
Demo (video)
Alternatives to RebrandlyVideo tutorialsWhat's newService status
REBRANDLY FOR
Enterprise solutionsBulk SMS linksAgenciesTelecom companiesDot brand domainsDevelopers
RESOURCES
Register domain namesBranded links blogKnowledge base (FAQ)Browser extensionLinkGalleryApps and IntegrationsAPI - Developers hubImport your linksRebrandly eBook
CONTACT US
Contact salesContact supportReport abuse+1 (415) 702-2047
SOCIAL
Apple StoreGoogle Play Storesoc2
LEARN BRANDED LINK MANAGEMENT WITH REBRANDLY
What is a branded linkUTM builderLink retargetingLink shortener
Link trackingFree URL shortenerGoogle URL shortenerTinyURL alternative
Youtube URL shortenerCustom short urlsVanity URLMarketing tools
Best URL shortenersSMS linksTwitter bio linkLink management
Instagram bio URLCreate QR codesBitly alternativeMarketing blogs
URL shortenerGoo.glBitly enterprise alternativeMigrate short URLs
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyAnti Spam Policy