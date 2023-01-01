Junior BackEnd Engineer

Remote — Full time, long term contract

We’re looking for a junior back-end engineer to join our growing team and improve our Rebrandly HTTP REST API and connected serverless infrastructure. We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate who is eager to learn and grow as a part of an enthusiastic team. We need a smart mind to join our technical brainstorming process and help to solve our make-or-buy logical puzzles as a team. You’ll get the chance to work with new technologies and learn from our senior engineers, progressing and growing your own skillset fast.



Check out our public endpoints here: https://developers.rebrandly.com.



Responsibilities

Develop endpoints to support existing event-driven architecture

Improve overall integration tests coverage

Stress-test connected technologies and experiment with new integrations

Modularize API sections to reach a pure microservices architecture



Design and develop maintenance tools to support migrations and data retention



Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience



Familiarity with relational databases



Understanding of REST API and microservices architecture concepts

Familiarity with NodeJS

General scripting abilities, whatever scripting language (e.g. python/bash/etc)

GIT basic flows

Fast learner with strong attention to detail

Fluent English

Nice to Have

Remote team experience

Startup experience

SaaS experience

Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.