Head of Marketing

Dublin — Full time, long term contract

We are seeking an exceptional, growth-minded marketing leader to join our team. We’re looking for a proactive and ambitious B2B SaaS expert who excels at messaging and positioning, marketing strategy, execution, and managing exceptional teams.



The ideal candidate is at the intersection of creative communication, a growth-hacking mindset and analytical thinking combined with leadership skills to drive change. This person will have demonstrated success in SEO, hiring and managing a marketing team, affiliation campaigns, retargeting campaigns, managing co-marketing partnerships, marketing operations within a hyper-growth SaaS environment.



You will be responsible for increasing KPIs growth by optimizing our existing marketing channels and testing new ones. For every successful marketing channel, you will create a set of procedures with a scalable workflow and supervise the execution by your marketing team and/or external contractors.



The Head of Marketing is a key member of the Senior Leadership Team reporting to the CEO.



Responsibilities

Recruit, develop and inspire a small but high-functioning marketing team.



Developing and executing a marketing strategy to achieve challenging business growth and revenue targets.



Develop, communicate and execute a cohesive marketing plan to grow global brand awareness and drive pipeline.



Evangelize the company vision about Branded Links.



Partner with the product team to support the launch of new product initiatives and communicate value to our existing and potential customers.



Manage contractors, agencies and specialists to assist in building and running communication and advertising campaigns (email nurtures, content writing, etc.)

Optimise the main marketing channels: Blog, social, email, advertising, SEO, reputation, retargeting, affiliation, PR, partnerships, influencers, videos, etc…



Find, set up and use the best available marketing tools in order to enhance the efficiency of our marketing team.



Develop clear and meaningful KPIs tied to the most important company outcomes and monitor and report marketing effectiveness fostering an environment of accountability and continuous improvement.



Requirements

5+ years experience in hiring and managing a multi-disciplined marketing team within a SaaS company.



Experience in building and scaling a marketing function in a fast-paced/high growth environment.



Expertise in the effective set-up and use of main marketing tools and techniques such as CMS, SEO, SEM, retargeting, email, analytics, etc.



Strong Operational skills and experience in integrating process and rigour to his/her organization



Innovative skillset with the courage to nourish “outside the box” thinking to the surface and pursue new ideas



Remote team experience.



Fluent in English



Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.