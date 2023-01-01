Digital Marketing Exec

Dublin — Full time, long term contract

We’re on the lookout for a digital marketing specialist to join the Rebrandly team based in Dublin! You’ll work as a part of our growing marketing team, executing a variety of marketing projects ranging from content marketing, social media, and paid campaigns. Your goal will be to help us continually improve our online presence and evangelize the branded link philosophy with our growing customer base.



Responsibilities

Executing and developing the digital marketing strategy across social media platforms



Contributing to measurable brand awareness across social, email and mobile



Managing social, blog and guest post content for our site both independently and in collaboration with partners.



Working with the partnership manager to identify opportunities for new projects and driving them through to completion



Contribute to creating innovative social media and advertising campaigns



Producing web copy for the site and product



Assist in running brand marketing events





Requirements

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar position



Degree in marketing/ digital marketing or business



Strong knowledge of popular tools like Buffer, Wordpress, Trello, Google Analytics, CRM



Fast learner with strong attention to detail



Has driven, ambitious and a “roll up the sleeves” attitude towards work



Native English with excellent communication skills



Nice to Have

Knowledge of keywords and SEO



Knowledge of analytics



Remote team experience



Startup experience



SaaS experience



Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.