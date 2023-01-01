Digital Marketing Exec
Dublin — Full time, long term contract
We’re on the lookout for a digital marketing specialist to join the Rebrandly team based in Dublin! You’ll work as a part of our growing marketing team, executing a variety of marketing projects ranging from content marketing, social media, and paid campaigns. Your goal will be to help us continually improve our online presence and evangelize the branded link philosophy with our growing customer base.
Responsibilities
- Executing and developing the digital marketing strategy across social media platforms
- Contributing to measurable brand awareness across social, email and mobile
- Managing social, blog and guest post content for our site both independently and in collaboration with partners.
- Working with the partnership manager to identify opportunities for new projects and driving them through to completion
- Contribute to creating innovative social media and advertising campaigns
- Producing web copy for the site and product
- Assist in running brand marketing events
Requirements
- Minimum 2 years experience in a similar position
- Degree in marketing/ digital marketing or business
- Strong knowledge of popular tools like Buffer, Wordpress, Trello, Google Analytics, CRM
- Fast learner with strong attention to detail
- Has driven, ambitious and a “roll up the sleeves” attitude towards work
- Native English with excellent communication skills
Nice to Have
- Knowledge of keywords and SEO
- Knowledge of analytics
- Remote team experience
- Startup experience
- SaaS experience
Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.