DevOps Engineer

Rome, Dublin or Remote (Europe)— Full time, long term contract

We’re looking for a DevOps Engineer to work as a part of our growing technology team. You’ll work as a part of our wider team of talented engineers to build and implement orchestrations tools, information pipelines, and foundational infrastructure platforms for our product. The ideal candidate brings an innovative approach to DevOps issues, applying critical thinking skills and experimenting to find new solutions.



Responsibilities

Analyze, contribute and document improvements to support the overall deployment processes

Work with teammates across departments to find solutions to complex and evolving product needs

Improve the security of the product as a whole by using new tools to design, test and enhance the tool

Execution of runbook troubleshooting, escalations, and ownership over resolutions



Endeavor to improve the reliability and scalability of our system



Requirements

Prior experience with continuous integration and continuous deployment systems



Hands on operations and systems management experience



Experience with AWS

REST API and microservices architecture hands-on experience and understanding

Experience with tooling and systems for building infrastructure, infrastructure automation, monitoring, etc.

Fast learner with strong attention to detail

Fluent English

Candidate must be based in Europe

Nice to Have

Webflow experience



Remote team experience

Startup experience



SaaS experience

Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.