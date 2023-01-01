DevOps Engineer
Rome, Dublin or Remote (Europe)— Full time, long term contract
We’re looking for a DevOps Engineer to work as a part of our growing technology team. You’ll work as a part of our wider team of talented engineers to build and implement orchestrations tools, information pipelines, and foundational infrastructure platforms for our product. The ideal candidate brings an innovative approach to DevOps issues, applying critical thinking skills and experimenting to find new solutions.
Responsibilities
- Analyze, contribute and document improvements to support the overall deployment processes
- Work with teammates across departments to find solutions to complex and evolving product needs
- Improve the security of the product as a whole by using new tools to design, test and enhance the tool
- Execution of runbook troubleshooting, escalations, and ownership over resolutions
- Endeavor to improve the reliability and scalability of our system
Requirements
- Prior experience with continuous integration and continuous deployment systems
- Hands on operations and systems management experience
- Experience with AWS
- REST API and microservices architecture hands-on experience and understanding
- Experience with tooling and systems for building infrastructure, infrastructure automation, monitoring, etc.
- Fast learner with strong attention to detail
- Fluent English
- Candidate must be based in Europe
Nice to Have
- Webflow experience
- Remote team experience
- Startup experience
- SaaS experience
Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.