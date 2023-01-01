Account Executive

Dublin — Full time, long term contract

We’re looking for a proactive sales professional to join our growing team. We’re expecting fast growth and are in need of someone who can help us optimize and scale our sales function. You will be responsible for driving revenue growth managing a pool of warm leads that includes many famous brands. We’re looking for someone well versed in SaaS sales, demonstrating your expertise by driving revenue and winning key deals in both direct sales and channel sales/partnerships.



Responsibilities

Achieve monthly quota on new business acquisition.



Manage direct sales for two tiers of customers- both SMB and mid-market.



Listen to, identify and understand prospects' viewpoint and tailor communication to meet prospect needs and expectations.



Assist Sales Management in defining and identifying potential sales targets and opportunities for expansion in new markets.



Helping the marketing team to target new leads effectively



Meet and exceed all quarterly and annual sales quotas



Requirements

1-2 years of sales or sales development experience



Third level qualification



Native English



Ability to work independently and autonomously deliver on agreed targets



Open and available to work alternative hours from time to time to cover the US market



Proficient with common software tools like Hubspot CRM (Sales Enterprise), Trello, Slack, Intercom & G-Suite



Effective at leading and facilitating meetings, demos, and conversations with senior managers and decision makers



Ability to quickly grasp and clearly explain technical concepts



Nice to Have

SaaS-based sales experience



Remote team experience



Startup experience



Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.