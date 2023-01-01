image

All job offers

Account Executive

Dublin — Full time, long term contract

We’re looking for a proactive sales professional to join our growing team. We’re expecting fast growth and are in need of someone who can help us optimize and scale our sales function. You will be responsible for driving revenue growth managing a pool of warm leads that includes many famous brands. We’re looking for someone well versed in SaaS sales, demonstrating your expertise by driving revenue and winning key deals in both direct sales and channel sales/partnerships.

Responsibilities

  • Achieve monthly quota on new business acquisition.
  • Manage direct sales for two tiers of customers- both SMB and mid-market.
  • Listen to, identify and understand prospects' viewpoint and tailor communication to meet prospect needs and expectations.
  • Assist Sales Management in defining and identifying potential sales targets and opportunities for expansion in new markets.
  • Helping the marketing team to target new leads effectively
  • Meet and exceed all quarterly and annual sales quotas

Requirements

  • 1-2 years of sales or sales development experience
  • Third level qualification
  • Native English
  • Ability to work independently and autonomously deliver on agreed targets
  • Open and available to work alternative hours from time to time to cover the US market
  • Proficient with common software tools like Hubspot CRM (Sales Enterprise), Trello, Slack, Intercom & G-Suite
  • Effective at leading and facilitating meetings, demos, and conversations with senior managers and decision makers
  • Ability to quickly grasp and clearly explain technical concepts

Nice to Have

  • SaaS-based sales experience
  • Remote team experience
  • Startup experience

Our Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with teammates working from all around the World. Rebrandly is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and believe having diverse teams where everyone brings their whole self is key to our success. We welcome all people of different backgrounds, experiences, abilities and perspectives.

or email to jobs@rebrandly.com
COMPANY
About usCase studiesOnline Marketing DublinJoin our teamAmbassador programPress kit
PRODUCT
Why Rebrandly?Use cases
Demo (video)
Alternatives to RebrandlyVideo tutorialsWhat's newService status
REBRANDLY FOR
Enterprise solutionsBulk SMS linksAgenciesTelecom companiesDot brand domainsDevelopers
RESOURCES
Register domain namesBranded links blogKnowledge base (FAQ)Browser extensionLinkGalleryApps and IntegrationsAPI - Developers hubImport your linksRebrandly eBook
CONTACT US
Contact salesContact supportReport abuse+1 (415) 702-2047
SOCIAL
Apple StoreGoogle Play Storesoc2
LEARN BRANDED LINK MANAGEMENT WITH REBRANDLY
What is a branded linkUTM builderLink retargetingLink shortener
Link trackingFree URL shortenerGoogle URL shortenerTinyURL alternative
Youtube URL shortenerCustom short urlsVanity URLMarketing tools
Best URL shortenersSMS linksTwitter bio linkLink management
Instagram bio URLCreate QR codesBitly alternativeMarketing blogs
URL shortenerGoo.glBitly enterprise alternativeMigrate short URLs
Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyAnti Spam Policy