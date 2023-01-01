Revive Old Posts

Revive Old Posts is a WordPress plugin which keeps your posts and custom post types evergreen and on autopilot. Posts are automatically pulled and added to a queue and shared at an interval of your choosing to either Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr or Pinterest. Shares are able to be tracked on Google Analytics so you see just how much traffic social shares from Revive Old Posts are bringing in. Use Rebrandly to give your shared links a professional look to keep in line with your branding!