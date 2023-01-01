MeetEdgar

Edgar is a social media scheduling tool that automatically builds a library of every update a user uploads, so they can share them again and again over time. The app pulls updates from that library to automatically fill the user's queue. That way, they never run out of things to post, and their updates get the chance to be seen by new people in their audience. This breaks the constant cycle of manually refilling an empty update queue, and gives every update multiple chances to find an audience.