ClicData

Rebrandly and ClicData work well together and provide an efficient way for you to monitor promotional any type of social media, magazine or in-store campaigns, in real-time and in an affordable way. No additional tools, connectors, or subscriptions are needed.

With ClicData’s business intelligence platform, you can use Rebrandly more efficiently and collect any data you want—in real time—without having to purchase additional tools and without extensive technical knowledge.

To make the best use of it, you will need to add a script to each of your links, or you can create a tag to apply to all the links you want to track and attach a script that calls the ClicData API to register the visit in real time.

Then, when the visitor uses the link—and while Rebrandly is capturing some data and is readying itself to redirect to your landing page—a ClicData script sends data directly to your ClicData account.