Flex your functionality with add-ons

Choose your add-ons

Branded links (10,000 links/month) Create thousands of branded short links to increase the scope of link campaigns.

Link destination edits (5 destination edits/month) Flexibly edit your link’s destination URLs at any time (even after they’ve been published, shared, or printed). Enjoy the freedom to make changes without missing a beat.

Domains (1 domain slot/month) Increase the number of branded domains connected to your Rebrandly account. Use branded domains to build brand equity and awareness, improve SEO, increase trust and deliverability, and more.

Click data (500,000 clicks tracked/month) Monitor branded link performance and gain clarity on customer and user behavior to drive success. Rebrandly’s real-time analytics show you how many people have clicked on your branded link, when it was clicked, where it was clicked from, and more.

Teammates (3 teammates/month) Add more teammates for optimized link management. Collaborate on link creation, digital asset and campaign management, analytics, and more.

Workspaces (1 additional workspace/month) Create dedicated environments for a specific set of features and permissions, tailored to your teams. Add users to each workspace individually to improve coordination, productivity, and security.