Driven by innovation, united by purpose

Meet Edgar is a social media scheduling tool that has natively integrated Rebrandly into its app. The app auto-generates every short URL using the ed.gr branded domain, giving it access to a wealth of click data to make data-driven decisions. Customers are also free to connect their own Rebrandly account and use a branded domain of their choosing for URL shortening in-app.

3 Mobile is one of Ireland’s leading telecoms providers with over 2.5 million customers. They’ve adapted their SMS campaigns to include the branded short domain 3.ie, using Rebrandly to transform their customer outreach messages and increase click-through rates. Branded links provide the capability to send links in bulk through transactional SMS, both tailored to individuals and to their entire customer network.

Land Rover Australia puts its brand name at the forefront of all of its social media links, opting for the branded domain landroverau.link. Land Rover drives social engagement with simple short links corresponding to different car models and then manages those links from one central dashboard.

