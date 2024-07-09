Driven by innovation, united by purpose

Behind every piece of valuable information you share online, there’s a domain and a link. Every one of those links is a can’t-miss opportunity to connect, click, and grow.
Rebrandly puts your brand identity first - securely front and center with every link to keep the focus on you - where it should be.

Rebrandly team in Rome
api

100,000

Developers using our APIs

ic-click

3 billion

Clicks tracked each month

mood-happy

1.3 million

Happy customers

world-www

1 Billion

Current active links

MeetEdgar logo

Meet Edgar is a social media scheduling tool that has natively integrated Rebrandly into its app. The app auto-generates every short URL using the ed.gr branded domain, giving it access to a wealth of click data to make data-driven decisions. Customers are also free to connect their own Rebrandly account and use a branded domain of their choosing for URL shortening in-app.

Three Ireland logo

3 Mobile is one of Ireland’s leading telecoms providers with over 2.5 million customers. They’ve adapted their SMS campaigns to include the branded short domain 3.ie, using Rebrandly to transform their customer outreach messages and increase click-through rates. Branded links provide the capability to send links in bulk through transactional SMS, both tailored to individuals and to their entire customer network.

Land Rover logo

Land Rover Australia puts its brand name at the forefront of all of its social media links, opting for the branded domain landroverau.link. Land Rover drives social engagement with simple short links corresponding to different car models and then manages those links from one central dashboard.

Our Team

A tight-knit team committed to your success

Founded in 2015, the Rebrandly team works worldwide, including in the US, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Some of the world’s top businesses, brands, and agencies—including LVMH, Toyota, PayPal, WPP, and Zillow—choose Rebrandly to secure their brand identity and build essential connections people trust.

Rebrandly team in Rome
Testimonials
Links are at the heart of every digital connection. Every time you click, tap or swipe you’re using a link. is essential infrastructure that puts your brand first.

Carla Bourque
CEO Rebrandly
Our Culture

Our culture drives growth

In the midst of rapid growth we stay true to our guiding values.

Tech and talent you can trust

Rebrandly offers the highest data privacy and protection standards, including SOC2 II, GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA compliance. Our evolving partnership with Internet Watch Foundation showcases our unyielding promise to remove and prevent the sharing of harmful online content.

SOC-2 SOC II Certified
GDPR GDPR Compliant
HIPPA HIPAA Compliant
CCPA CCPA Compliant
Rebrandly improves deliverability, enhances security, analyzes click data, and boosts business performance with every link.

Build your brand with each link, click, and scan.

Sign up for a Rebrandly account to get started.

